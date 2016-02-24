TMD partners with Telestream for proxy creation

Aylesbury, UK – 24 February 2016: TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, has signed an agreement with leading encoding specialist Telestream, to implement transcoding from their Vantage Media Processing Platform within its systems. With instances of Vantage software embedded within the Mediaflex®-UMS (Unified Media Services) asset and workflow management platform, browse-resolution proxy files can now be created without the need to call external devices, simplifying content flows.

Browse resolution proxies are a vital part of any asset management or archiving system, allowing users to view, select and rough-edit content without using full resolution resources. The partnership between TMD and Telestream sees Vantage transcoding software implemented within the asset management processing platform, minimising the need to transfer files or to use external appliances. The result is a cost-effective, slicker system design.

As well as Mediaflex-UMS asset and workflow management systems, TMD will embed Vantage proxy encoders into its Paragon Archive Management solution. This offers a scalable media aware archiving solution based on the industry accepted LTFS standard. Paragon scales from compact desktop LTO auto-changers to the largest archives with multiple robotic tape libraries. Paragon now supports LTO-7 and offers migration workflows to move from previous LTO generations including pre LTFS and legacy HSM platforms. With the Telestream partnership, Paragon now provides a fully integrated browse solution allowing its clients to browse archived assets and select content for full or partial restore.

“Our software architecture is built on what we call Mediaflex Unified Media Services, (UMS),” said Jon Maynard, CTO of TMD. “It is a service-oriented approach to content and workflow orchestration, and means we can create real operational and efficiency benefits through close integrations of other advanced software products like Vantage. Telestream is a great company to work with, and I am delighted that we can now offer our users the best quality proxies in the simplest of architectures.”