Auralex® Unveils GeoFusor™ Sound Diffusors

– New GeoFusor™ offers highly effective diffusion with a contemporary aesthetic –



Indianapolis, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, introduces the GeoFusor™, a versatile sound diffusor based on the geodesic dome pattern. The GeoFusor’s dimensional shape offers smooth, even diffusion and allows back filling with absorptive material for enhanced low-end control.



The GeoFusor is wall- and ceiling-mountable and is offered in two sizes (1' x 1' and 2' x 2'). The 2' x 2' GeoFusor is sized to fit in ceiling grids and offered in fire-rated and non fire-rated variations. The GeoFusor’s contemporary aesthetic complements residential or commercial environments, and the complementary design of the 1' x 1' and 2' x 2' models permits arraying for acoustical and design purposes.

GeoFusor features:

Addresses standing waves & flutter echo without removing acoustic energy

1' x 1' & 2' x 2' versions available

Enhance the accuracy of a critical listening environment

GeoFusor specifications:

GeoFusor 22 FR 2' x 2' x 4.5" (23.75" x 23.75" x 4.5")

GeoFusor 22 2' x 2' x 4.5" (23.75" x 23.75" x 4.5")

GeoFusor 111' x 1' x 2.25" (11.75" x 11.75" x 2.25")

Fire Rating: *ASTM E48Class A (GeoFusor 22 FR only)

For more information, please visit www.auralex.com/.

