Dave Fischetti Joins IMT as Senior Account Executive

Data Center and Security Specialist Covering Four SoCal Counties

IT industry veteran Dave Fischetti has joined Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) as Senior Account Executive. With over three decades as a data center and information protection specialist, Fischetti will be operating in SoCal’s Orange County, San Diego County and the Inland Empire. IMT was ranked #25 in Inc. Magazines list of the 500 fastest growing IT services companies in America.



“Dave’s career has really focused on data center infrastructure and information protection solutions,” commented Eric Wyner, Senior VP and General Manager at IMT. “As IMT continues to expand our IT solution practices throughout Southern California, we are excited to welcome a recognized industry professional of Dave’s caliber to our fast growing team of customer advocates. Dave is a student of the IT industry and brings a deep understanding of the rapidly transforming technology landscape, and he is always one step ahead of the curve.”



Fischetti has a technical background and spent more than 10 years in customer support and technical leadership roles. He then moved into sales positions at two prominent SoCal based IT VAR and integration firms. Most recently, Fischetti has worked with industry leaders such as NetApp, Isilon/EMC, Hitachi Data Systems, and Brocade Communications.



“I will be focused on the “Storage 5000" customers based in the Southern California region,” explained Fischetti, “These customers represent the largest and fastest growing consumers of data center infrastructure, including storage, cloud, and cyber security solutions "at scale” for the large employee and customer populations. My focus will span multiple industry sectors, including the Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Distribution, Government, and Education markets. These larger enterprises require Best of Breed technologies and a trusted partner such as IMT to make the transition from legacy platforms to modern self-service cloud platforms. IMT is well positioned to deliver industry leading technology along with consulting services and project management to deliver consistently successful business outcomes for its clients.”



“Security has become a top issue in our industry,” commented Bruce Lyon, IMT co-founder, president and CEO. “Dave thoroughly understands the challenges that organizations are experiencing now with the exposure and the vulnerability of data. These are all areas that IMT is investing and growing in, and he is a tremendous addition to our sales team.”



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. is a leading consulting and systems integrator for digital media, and information technology. The company offers scalable solutions to manage complex technology projects from end-to-end, including research, system analysis and design, technology selection and supply, testing, installation, training and support.



For more information, visit http://www.imtglobalinc.com

