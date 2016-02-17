NAB 2016 Previews: EditShare to Unveil High-bandwidth Storage plus Collaborative and Remote Production Workflow Solutions for 4k and Beyond

Boston, MA — EditShare, atechnology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, invites NAB 2016 attendees to meet with EditShare media workflow experts to discuss their production infrastructure migration strategy to 4k/UHD and multi-team, multi-location collaborative workflow needs at EditShare booth SL9716.

“The external forces driving the move to 4k/UHD are far greater today than when the industry made the leap from SD to HD a decade ago. The race to monetize this 4k/UHD content is well underway and the time to invest in a scalable infrastructure that delivers is now,” comments Andy Liebman, CEO, EditShare. “This year at NAB we will showcase new XStream EFS storage solutions that provide a clear path for facility owners to support these emerging production needs with 4k-ready storage that can be deployed in incremental steps, along with clever new Flow production tools that scale collaboration by connecting resources into the production pipeline regardless of whether they are located down the street, across the country or on the opposite side of the world.”

EditShare’s forward thinking XStream EFS storage and Flow media asset management solutions are engineered to ease complex transitions into key 4k/UHD and multi-location, multi-team production workflows that are affecting media facilities of all sizes around the world today.

XStream EFS – High-Performance storage platform for all your Workflow needs

Since its launch at NAB last year, the XStream EFS high availability shared storage solution has become the core storage platform of choice for many of the world’s most successful facilities and productions. Powerful, easy-to-manage, highly reliable, highly scalable (5PB+) and highly affordable, XStream EFS online media storage can cope with exploding media volumes, ultra high data rates and the complexities of today’s collaborative production workflows. With the latest Native Client support delivering significantly increased performance for Windows, OS X and Linux users, EFSis the only platform to combine efficiency, high bandwidth and extensive fault-tolerance (metadata, media data and hardware redundancy).

Building on the performance of the proven EFS architecture and file system, EditShare will unveil at NAB 2016 the newest member of the XStream EFS family that is designed to support incremental migrations to 4K/UHD.



EditShare Flow: Managing media for collaborative productions and remote workflows

As productions become ever more complex, EditShare understands that facilities need an asset management platform that can be scaled for all in-house and remote media sharing scenarios. Available with all EditShare storage systems and available for third-party storage solutions, EditShare Flow MAM contains a range of applications providing media ingest, key asset tracking, transcoding and automation capabilities. Now with the web-based application, AirFlow, EditShare has made it easy and secure for production teams to take that first step into a “cloud” environment for remote and collaborative workflows. AirFlow utilizes on-premise storage already used for high bandwidth workflows to provide secure and cost-efficient access to media from anywhere in the world via a basic Internet connection and standard web browser. No need to pay extra for cloud services or waste valuable time uploading content to an external location such as Amazon or Google.

Ideal for fast-turn around projects, AirFlow aids the editorial review process by allowing resources located anywhere in the world to access and review large volumes of content. Producers can review, notate and storyboard content at their desk, in their hotel or on location, eliminating bottlenecks and bringing immense efficiency to the overall post process.



For more information or to book your NAB appointment please contact EditShare: sales@editshare.com

EditShare Press Briefings at NAB 2016

Members of the media are invited to contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a press briefing with an EditShare expert during NAB 2016.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2016 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

Email: anya@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817-6559

####