Tedial Takes IMF Expertise on the Road

Malaga, Spain -- Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, is taking its expert knowledge of the Interoperable Master Format (IMF) on the road. The company has announced that, not only is it a Platinum level sponsor of “IMF: The Key to Efficient Workflows”, its own Jay Batista, Tedial’s General Manager of North America operations, will be conducting targeted presentations at the SMPTE sponsored seminar. The first event is scheduled for Thursday, March 10 in Toronto, followed by a second seminar on Tuesday, March 15 In New York City.

The one-day seminar is designed to get attendees up to speed on the IMF specification, its applications and how it can help organizations grow and thrive in the evolving world of file-based workflows.

Batista’s presentation, entitled “IMF Methods in the Modern Media Factory”, takes the audience through innovations in design of the modern MAM that lead to an understanding of how standards and applying IMF methodologies builds a true “Media Factory,” managing thousands of deliverable formats via a single workflow and a single operators screen.

“IMF is an exchange focused media component system proposed by SMPTE to enable organizations to navigate through the maze of competing formats and delivery methods,” explains Batista. “We are happy for the opportunity to to share our expertise and educate attendees on the most effective methods available to them to take advantage of IMF’s benefits, operate efficiently and monetize assets for greater profitability.”

Future dates of the IMF Roadshow will be announced later this year. Space is limited, so click here to register now for Toronto or New York!

###

About Tedial

15 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

2016 is a key year for Tedial as it sees the company celebrate its 15th anniversary. A global company with consistently, successfully delivered large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.

US Tedial contact:

Jay Batista

Email:mailto:jay.batista@tedial.com

Tel:+1 (424) 645-5300 x 602

US PR Contact:

Harriet Diener

Desert Moon

Email:harriet@desertmoon.tv

Tel: +1-845-512-8283

Cell:+1-914-263-0613

International PR Contact:

Kate Ford

Jump PR

Email:mailto:kate@jumppr.tv

Tel: +44 (0)1932 240001

Mob: +44 (0)7740 948065