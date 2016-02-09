Artel Video Systems at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Show Preview

April 18-21

Artel Video Systems

North Hall, Booth N4512

With a new location in North Hall, booth N4512, at the 2016 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems will showcase a comprehensive range of media transport solutions designed for broadcast, government, higher education, house of worship, sports, and telecom applications. Artel will feature the newest capabilities in its flagship DigiLink Media Transport Platform and Fiberlink fiber-optic transmission product line.

As the show draws closer, Artel will make several major announcements. All NAB attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth and view the company's latest innovations in broadcast-quality media transport solutions.

Technology Demos at the 2016 NAB Show

IP-Based Solutions

Reliable IP transport of live, broadcast-quality media is now a reality, and Artel offers standards-based solutions to meet the needs of broadcast, sports, and other markets looking to transition their networks to IP-based solutions. At the 2016 NAB Show, Artel will demonstrate the latest IP- and hybrid IP/SDI-based capabilities in the company's DigiLink Media Transport Platform.

The DigiLink Media Transport Platform is a fully integrated, modular solution for transporting broadcast-quality media including 3G/HD/SD-SDI and ASI plus Ethernet traffic over IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. Featuring multiple chassis options and standards-based technology, DigiLink is the ideal solution for broadcast and other applications requiring a reliable, modular, simple-to-deploy, and cost-effective media transport platform.

4K/UHD Solutions

The interest in 4K/UHD continues to rise, and Artel offers a wide range of 3500 Series Fiberlink products to support 4K/UHD at up to 60 fps one way. Artel also provides lower-cost versions that support 4K/UHD at up to 30 fps on either a unidirectional or bidirectional basis. All 3500 Series Fiberlink products are SMPTE-compliant, equalized, and reclocked.

Artel's Fiberlink line is the most extensive collection of all-digital fiber-optic transmission systems available from any manufacturer. Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, Fiberlink products are perfect for broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, and more.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; Fiberlink(R), the industry's largest selection of fiber optic transmission products; and Scan Do computer video scan converters. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

