Auralex® Offers ProPanel™ Acoustical Absorption Solutions

Indianapolis, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, is offering a number of solutions based around its acclaimed ProPanel™ Fabric Wrapped Acoustical Absorption Panels, including ProPanel Cloud panels and all-in-one ProKits™. ProPanel Cloud panels are designed to hang horizontally from a ceiling to help control and reduce sound reflections. ProKits are all-in-one, cost-effective acoustical treatment packages engineered to control excess mid- and high-frequency reflections in the room.



The simple and elegant ProPanel mix cloud system is configurable in three popular sizes: 4' x 4', 4' x 6' & 4' x 8'. A ProPanel Cloud installation is composed of 2' x 4' x 2" ProPanels in a frameless design and includes mounting hardware. ProPanel Clouds are available in Obsidian (OBS) or Sandstone (SST).

ProKits:

Based on the Auralex Class A fire-rated, fabric wrapped fiberglass ProPanels, ProKit-1 and ProKit-2 acoustical treatment packages provide state-of-the-art absorption performance with high build quality, great aesthetics and low odor. The included panels cover more surface area than competing offerings, a more effective resolution to your room’s acoustical problems. Both kits include 2'x4'x2" beveled wall panels and reverse mitered corner bass trap panels to provide low-frequency absorption, critical in small to medium-sized rooms. The ProKit-1 and ProKit-2 room treatment systems are available in two standard fabric choices, Sandstone or Obsidian, and include all mounting hardware. Additional ProPanel Cloud and monitor isolation solutions are also available.

ProPanel ProKit-1:

For rooms 12'x12' and up:

(2) M224 Mitered Edge SST & OBS

(7) B224 Beveled Edge SST & OBS

ProPanel ProKit-2:

For rooms 18'x20' and up:

(6) M224 Mitered Edge SST & OBS

(12) B224 Beveled Edge SST & OBS

ProPanel ProKit Add-Ons:

ProPanel Mix Cloud system

ProPAD™ and SubDude™ Monitor Isolation Platforms

ProGO™ Freestanding Absorption Panels

Auralex’s ProPanels are designed to provide an upscale look with the high-performance absorption qualities that reduce unwanted room reflections (slap and flutter echoes, for instance) to improve the listening environment while affording tasteful aesthetics that complement any décor. They reduce unwanted acoustical reflections, tame chaotic reverberation and improve speech intelligibility. ProPanels are the perfect sound absorption solution for the commercial or project/home recording studio.

The following ProPanel components are available:

2' x 2' Wall ProPanel; Beveled or Straight Edge, 1"& 2" Thicknesses

2' x 4' Wall ProPanel; Beveled or Straight Edge, 1" & 2" Thicknesses

4' x 4' Wall ProPanel; Beveled or Straight Edge, 2" Thickness Only

4' x 8' Wall ProPanel; Beveled or Straight Edge, 2" Thickness Only

2' x 4' Corner ProPanel; Reverse-Mitered Edge, 2" Thickness Only

Custom panels also available

ProPanels are offered in the following standard fabric colors: Obsidian, Sandstone, and the following premium fabric colors: Patina Petoskey Cobalt, Poppy, Henna, Pumice, Ebony, Mesa, Shadow and Beige. Proprietary mounting equipment options include Impaling Clips, Offset Impaling Clips, Corner Impaling Clips, Cloud Anchors and Snap-On Anchors.

For more information, please visit www.auralex.com/.

