Audinate® Announces Immediate Availability of Dante Via

PORTLAND, OR — NOVEMBER 2015: Audinate®, creator of the industry-leading media networking technology Dante™, has announced the immediate worldwide availability of its new Dante Via™ software. Having already revolutionized the delivery of audio-over-IP with its widely adopted Dante networking solution, Audinate now makes it even easier for end-users, integrators, consultants and sound engineers across a wide range of markets to experience the advantages of Dante-based networking.

The Dante Via software connects any audio application or device from your computer to a Dante network. Dante Via enables USB, FireWire® or Thunderbolt™ devices — including microphones, legacy mixing consoles or I/O boxes — to join any Dante audio network. The new software also allows a Dante network to be created without the need for dedicated Dante hardware, providing a straightforward approach to routing audio using only computers. Sporting an intuitive, easy to use ‘drag and drop’-style interface, Dante Via enables rapid discovery and simple connection of devices and applications.

Dante Via allows integrators, engineers and end-users to create and extend audio systems using cost-effective computer based networked I/O to virtually anywhere. For example, a computer running Dante Via can be used by a corporate facility, school or house of worship to quickly and flexibly distribute audio to an overflow room.

Plus, with its ability to network software applications, Dante Via makes it easy for commonly-used applications, such as media players, to be individually played out across a public facility. The software isolates audio from one application — eliminating the system sounds from a computer’s general audio-out jack. A hotel, bar or restaurant might use Dante Via installed on a computer at the registration desk to route background music used in the lobby and other areas.

“The culture of Audinate has always been centered on inventing products that facilitate networked convergence, and Dante Via is the latest ground-breaking solution,” states Lee Ellison, Chief Executive Officer of Audinate. “Dante Via is the bridge from analogue to digital that makes networking the millions of legacy USB, Firewire and Thunderbolt devices literally as easy as ‘drag and drop’.”

Dante Via has already secured several high-profile awards, including several “Best of Show” accolades at InfoComm 2015. The software runs on PCs running Windows® 7, 8.1 or 10, and Macs® using OS X10.9.5 or higher. It supports up to a total of 48 source and 48 destination channels, and stereo I/O for as many as 8 simultaneous applications.

Dante Via is priced at $49.95 USD and available to experience now with a 30 day free trial by visiting www.audinate.com/dantevia.

ABOUT AUDINATE: Dante is Digital Media Networking Perfected.

Audinate was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate’s award winning Dante audio-over-IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world.

