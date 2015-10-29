Apantac Brings 4K Multiviewers & Converters to CCW 2015

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing solutions, and openGear partner, continues to revolutionize the visual monitoring world with its extensive line of Multiviewers with 4K monitoring capabilities.

Apantac will be showcasing its 4K solutions at the upcoming Content & Communications World (CCW 2015), booth 1435. CCW is the largest media, entertainment, video and communications technology conference and exposition on the East Coast of the United States.

Whether you are producing a live broadcast event in-studio or remotely, or monitoring content in a newsroom and playout situation, Apantac’s 4K Multiviewers and 4K Converters offer unique solutions in today’s studio and broadcast environments, while future-proofing your work for tomorrow’s 4K markets.

Apantac will be showing two 4K capable Multiviewers. The T# (T Sharp) Multiviewers, a revolutionary modular Multiviewer architecture. Three frame sizes (1RU, 2RU, 4RU) and 16 pre-configured models are available. The pre-configured models can be easily expanded by adding additional input or output boards. All boards are hot swappable and interchangeable between all three frame sizes. In addition to being 4K-ready, T# is JPEG2000 (J2K), SMPTE 2022-6, H.264, and HDMI ready. With these combined capabilities, Apantac Multiviewers are technologically suited for any type of monitoring requirement and offer truly future-proof Multiviewer solution for Broadcasters.

Apantac will also showcase its cascadable 4 input Multiviewer solution for the openGear platform, model: OG-MiniQ. A first of its kind for openGear, the OG-MiniQ offers 4 auto-detect 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs, and supports up to 10 modules cascaded together for up to 40 inputs (windows) on a single openGear frame. The OG-MiniQ also supports 4K inputs and outputs.

In addition, Apantac’s Micro-4K-DP Converter and Micro-4K Down Converter will be on show at CCW. The Micro-4K-DP is the first and only true 4K/UHD monitoring converter that supports 4K 60Hz at 4:4:4 and 4:2:2 with Displayport 1.2 output. It can turn a $500 consumer UHD/4K monitor into a very affordable 4K monitoring solution.

The Micro-4K Down Converter is available as a stand-alone solution as well as a card for the openGear platform. This affordable solution down-converts professional 4K/UHD signals to HD for supporting 4K on both HD and HDMI devices. The Micro-4K / OG-Micro4K (openGear model) supports 4x 3G-SDI inputs, which are down-converted to both HDMI and SDI simultaneously, with outputs up to 1080P. UHD sources can now affordably be viewed on inexpensive LCD monitors or routed in existing 3G infrastructures, making this an ideal solution for 4K broadcast and mobile production.

