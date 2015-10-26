Media Links Showcases 4K Transport from Live Camera Feed at CCW 2015

Media Links, Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner, and the market leader in media and data transport over IP solutions, will be showing a 4K over IP transport workflow from a live camera feed at CCW 2015.

Content & Communications World (CCW) is the largest media, entertainment, video and communications technology conference and exposition on the East Coast of the United States. Media Links will be at booth 1243.

Media Links solutions available today bring powerful benefits to 4K live productions. Utilizing its MD8000 media-over-IP transport products, Media Links will showcase and demonstrate 4K transport over IP of a live camera feed to a 4K monitor on its CCW booth. The live feed will be generated from a Hitachi SK-UHD4000 UltraHD 4K camera in the Hitachi booth and transported via fiber to the Media Links booth.

The demonstration will show Broadcasters how they can use their existing production workflows with current Media Links solutions to transport 4K content over IP, SONET or DWDM based network backbones. Media Links products meet industry standards for transport and delivering live and reliable high quality 4K content for less cost and bandwidth. They are reliable and scalable solutions for transporting content over IP based networks from sports venues to broadcast centers, long haul or local distribution, and interconnect within IP-based studios and facilities.