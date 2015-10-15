Jill Tracy Joins Senior Sales Team at Integrated Media Technologies

Specialist in Enterprise Technology Infrastructure and Security

Jill Tracy, newly appointed Senior Account Executive at Integrated Media Technologies. Photo by David Goggin.

Jill Tracy, with 20 years experience in enterprise technology at innovative technology companies such as HyTrust, Guidance Software, and Proofpoint, as well as partnerships with VMWare, VCE, Nutanix, Intel, and McAfee, has been named Senior Account Executive at Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT). IMT was ranked #25 in Inc. Magazines list of the 500 fastest growing IT services companies in America.



"The addition of Jill to the IMT team represents a very important move for us," commented Eric Wyner, Senior VP and General Manager. "She is going to help us expand our security and data management practices, as she works with her considerable enterprise client network here in the Southwest. Jill has wonderful energy, and is very passionate about helping customers solve complex technology problems."



Jill Tracy explained, "Today, the enterprise IT executive is worried about security and complexity. IMT is a company that solves big problems in infrastructure, data management and security. Our job is to help bridge the gap with world class infrastructure and security expertise."



"At this juncture in IMT's development, Jill is an incredible complement to our senior sales team," stated Bruce Lyon, the company's co-founder, president and CEO. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in a technology segment that is becoming more critical every day."



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. is a leading consulting and systems integrator for digital media, and information technology. The company offers scalable solutions to manage complex technology projects from end-to-end, including research, system analysis and design, technology selection and supply, testing, installation, training and support.



For more information, visit http://www.imtglobalinc.com



