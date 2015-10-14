Masstech Announces Three Staff Promotions in Headquarters

October 14, 2015 — TORONTO, Ontario:Masstech – the trusted provider of innovative, advanced workflow and media asset management solutions – has announced three staff promotions effective immediately in its Toronto headquarters. Iulian Ionita is promoted to Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support; Annie Pradeepan to Vice President of Finance; and Fiona Tsang to Marketing Manager. The move aims to better meet customers' needs and surpass expectations, as well as to position Masstech for the next level of growth.

"Masstech is on its way to capitalize on imminent new MAM software releases," said Joe French, President and CEO of Masstech. "With the immense interest we've had in our offerings, we need a committed, high-performing team that drives the company's growth from within. These promotions also reflect our commitment to excellence and that we recognize individuals for their leadership and contribution. I am excited to see this team move us forward as we build a stronger, more profitable Masstech."

With over 16 years of experience in broadcast and production operations and technology, Ionita continues to lead the Engineering team in developing advanced technologies for the industry. As head of Support, he strives to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction from product installation to delivery. He has previously held a variety of key television positions from small television stations to national networks.

Pradeepan (CPA, CMA) is a Masstech veteran who joined in 2000. A seasoned finance professional, she has improved operations and maximized profits for the company. Responsible for overseeing accounting, finance and investor relations for Masstech, Pradeepan has been an instrumental member of the Finance team.

Driving Masstech's marketing and communications activities, Tsang will oversee the development of new marketing campaigns, and continue to manage trade shows, public relations, web and social media initiatives. Prior to joining Masstech, she worked at iPR Ogilvy, a public relations agency catering to listed companies, and as a Marketing Consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

