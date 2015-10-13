FSR Principals Named To Kindness Shared Charity Board

Woodland Park, NJ – In light of its continuing charity work, FSR principals have recently been elected to the Board of Directors for Florida’s Kindness Shared Happiness Squared organization. Jan Sandri, company President, and Bill Fitzsimmons, Chairman and Founding Partner of FSR, a Passaic County-based manufacturer of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, had already been involved with the charity and now, in their roles as Board of Directors, will continue to help the organization support and aid children in need.

Kindness Shared Happiness Squared is a nonprofit, tax exempt 501(c)(3) corp. created to distribute happiness and help improve the lives of children challenged with disabilities and/or in severe financial need.Each season of the year is dedicated to a specific need. The charity collaborates with different agencies, working as a team, to positively impact the lives of children.

“We are honored to be involved with this outstanding charity that helps address the various needs of children who are in severe financial or health distress,” said Jan Sandri, FSR’s president. “As members of the Board of Directors, Bill and I can continue and even expand our contributions to Kindness Shared Happiness Squared and its quest to help improve the lives of kids.”

“Our Mission is to distribute happiness to kids in need,” says Jen Altieri, President, Kindness Shared Happiness Squared. “The need may come from physical or intellectual disabilities and/or severe financial need. We collaborate with other agencies because we believe together, working as a team, we can reach more children and have a greater impact.”

FSR manufactures audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, from its headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ. The company helps and supports a number of charities throughout the year and is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those in need.

