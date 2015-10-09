Powersoft Ottocanali DSP+D and M-System Nominated for NAMM TEC Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement

September 23, 2015 · Anaheim, Calif. – Powersoft, a world-leading manufacturer of professional power amplifiers, announced that its Ottocanali DSP+D amplifier and M-System loudspeaker transducer have both been named nominees for the 31st Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards, in the category of Outstanding Technical Achievement. Presented by the NAMM Foundation, the awards were created to celebrate the best in professional audio and sound production. Winners will be announced Saturday evening, January 23, 2016 in the Anaheim Hilton’s Pacific Ballroom and via a live event web stream.

Following a two-month call for entries, a panel of respected industry professionals from the audio and creative disciplines carefully evaluated each entry before selecting the Powersoft Ottocanali DSP+D and M-System for nomination.

“We are humbled to receive TEC Award nominations for Ottocanali DSP+D and M-System,” commented Francesco Fanicchi, Head of Brand and Communications of Powersoft. “We are grateful to the TEC Foundation for recognizing the innovation in both of these products following what has been a very successful launch in the global marketplace.”

Ottocanali DSP+D: massive power and DSP control

The Ottocanali Series DSP+D power amplifiers offer a wide range of system control and monitoring functions as well as sound shaping options, a total of up to 12,000 W output power at 4 ohms over 8 channels for lo-Z or distributed line systems — all neatly packed into a double rack unit. As with former versions of Ottocanali, the new DSP+D versions feature switchable main and aux signal inputs per channel, adequate GPIO, alarms, Lo-Z and Hi-Z output connections as well as mono-bridgeable channel pairs. These 2 RU models implement two redundant universal switch mode power supplies with PFC (Power Factor Correction) and patented SRM (Smart Rails Management) technology that maximize the efficiency of the system, while drastically reducing power consumption.

Ottocanali DSP+D, which was launched in the U.S. at InfoComm last June, has been featured in many prominent audio installations around the world — including a water park in Belgium and a high-end club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Additionally, ATK Audiotek recently increased its arsenal of Powersoft DSP amplifiers, and which have already been used in prominent events throughout the U.S.

M-System: A paradigm shift in transducer technology

The new M-System consists of Powersoft’s M-Force®, an innovative transducer based on a patented Moving Magnet Linear Motor structure, and M-Drive — an amplifier module specifically designed to capitalize on the potential of the M-Force technology. M-System delivers unprecedented power handling capabilities, electromagnetic conversion, reliability and maximum SP: A true paradigm shift from the conventional moving coil arrangement. Further, M-System is reliable and built to last, able to withstand years of operation and performance.

The M-System was a core component of the largest subwoofer installation in the world, which occurred at Hollywood’s Avalon Sound earlier this year. The technology was also used for this year’s red carpet event at the GRAMMY Awards, held in Los Angeles last February.

“This has been a spectacular year for Powersoft in each of our markets, and we are very proud to have received our first TEC Award nominations,” said Luca Giorgi, Marketing and Sales Director. “I would like to express my gratitude to the TEC Foundation and everyone within Powersoft who helped make Ottocanali DSP+D and M-System a success.”

The NAMM TEC Awards is a legendary event held live from the NAMM Show, the world’s leading music product industry trade event. The January 23 event begins with a reception at 6PM, followed by the awards ceremony at 7PM.