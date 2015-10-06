Monroe Electronics at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2015 Preview

Monroe Electronics Products at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2015:

New! Model R216 MultiPort RF Routing System

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2015, Monroe Electronics will showcase its new Model 216 MultiPort RF Routing System. This new multiple-input, multiple-output switching system enables any of the 16 inputs to be selected and routed to either or both of the two independent outputs via a simple Web browser or the exclusive Monroe CrossPoint Control Protocol (MXCP(TM)), which makes interfacing with automation and test equipment via an 10/100 Ethernet control port substantially easier than with less-sophisticated or manual controls.

The new R216 features a compact 1RU chassis design and top-notch performance from 5MHz to over 2GHz with 20db of gain, making it perfect for test port management. The unit shunts unused inputs and outputs directly into 75© and with 20db of gain is able pull signals up to valid testing levels without introducing performance errors over the operating band.

One-Net(TM) SE (R189SE) Integrated EAS/CAP Encoder/Decoder Controller

Monroe Electronics' One-Net(TM) SE continues to set the standard for EAS/CAP compliance management by providing all of the current features necessary to meet FCC regulations and FEMA mandates. The unit's acclaimed flexible design makes it the perfect platform for maintaining compatibility with evolving CATV and IPTV technology and the forthcoming FCC Sixth Report and Order rules on EAS.

The One-Net SE is a single-box solution that interfaces with all forms of analog and digital cable equipment. An optional internal MPEG-2 encoder supports streaming of EAS messages for simulcast interfaces with a decoder/upconverter, along with a variety of IP-based devices. Designed to keep pace with the ever-changing headend environment, the One-Net SE comes standard with a single 10/100BASE-T Ethernet connection with an option to add three more completely independent 10/100/1000 ports to isolate traffic, controls, CAP servers (e.g. IPAWS), and Internet interfaces.

In addition to offering a full range of inputs and outputs, the One-Net SE allows users to outfit it with three internal AM/FM/NOAA radios, which enable the unit to communicate alert information to other One-Net systems using new digital delivery platforms. The One-Net SE is fully accessible and configurable via a simple Web browser interface over a TCP/IP network, perfect for monitoring or downloading upgrades.

An almost-unlimited number of EAS events can be stored in the unit's solid-state memory, and alerts and even monthly and/or weekly reports can be sent via email to responsible compliance personnel. With these and many other features, the Monroe One-Net SE is a complete EAS/CAP system for today and tomorrow.

DASEOC M Series Fully Integrated EAS and CAP Decoder and Encoder

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2015, Monroe Electronics will showcase the DASEOC M Series from its Digital Alert Systems division. These FCC-certified and FEMA IPAWS-conformant devices represent the only fully integrated EAS/CAP equipment capable of simultaneously providing all four EAS and CAP functions: CAP message origination, EAS encoding, CAP monitoring, and EAS decoding. Simultaneous alert origination to both EAS and CAP servers avoids message duplication, and the single-unit, single-interface approach ensures that emergency managers won't need to purchase separate and disparate systems. With the DASEOC, users need just one device, one solution. Readily integrated into Web, satellite, and wireless systems, the DASEOC promotes interoperability with a wide range of third-party applications and services. It also provides emergency managers with the most advanced text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities available in the marketplace.

SPOKESPERSON QUOTE:

"We're very pleased to be entering our 60th year of business at Monroe Electronics; however, while we embrace our strong history and customer commitments, we recognize complacency has no place in today's fast-changing world. We continue to develop and deploy equipment with the quality standards and features customers have known us for, and our latest high-performance RF routing switch and EAS/CAP products continue to place Monroe at the forefront of technology and unique solutions in the CATV/IPTV world."

-- Jim Heminway, COO -- Monroe Electronics

Company Background:

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net(TM), and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

