American Tower Corporation's James Stenberg to Lead Technical Session on 'TV Repack' at 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Next Week

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Oct. 6, 2015 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that James Stenberg, broadcast account manager for American Tower Corporation, will lead a technical "TV Repack" session at the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium on Friday, Oct. 16, at 8:30 a.m. Taking place Oct. 13-16 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, the four-day symposium is an annual gathering of broadcast engineers from the U.S. and around the world for technical sessions, networking, and knowledge transfer.

Stenberg, who is also a conference co-chair for the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, will moderate the session and introduce five guest presenters. These include Sid Shumate of Givens & Bell, who will speak on "Using an Improved Two-Ray Calculation to Determine the Source of Fresnel's Constants"; Joseph Davis of Chesapeake RF Consultants, speaking on "TV Repack: Post-Auction Transition Procedures"; Benedikt Scheid of RFS World, presenting "Advanced Passive Components for UHF Broadcast Spectrum Reallocation"; Christine DiLapi of Harris Corporation, providing "An Update on the Upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference 2015"; and Keith Pelletier of Dielectric, presenting "RF and Antenna Transition Strategies."

"The TV RF transmission business is going through a huge transition, and six months from now, we expect to see widespread impacts on the entire broadcast business. FM stations will also be affected since almost all tower sites will require some configuration," Stenberg said. "In this session, our panel will offer guidance on repack coverage and transition procedures, RF transmission equipment considerations, and worldwide spectrum concerns."

More information about the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, including online registration, is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium. Past attendees are eligible for a $100 discount off the registration fee. More information is available by contacting Amanda Temple at +1 732 562 5407 or by email at a.temple@ieee.org. Additional information about the society is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

