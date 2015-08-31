DVEO Introduces Real Time Dual Channel 1080p H.265 HEVC Streaming Encoder with HLS Support

San Diego, California -- DVEO, a strong supplier to Telco TV, cable TV, and OTT operators around the world, will demonstrate their new dual input H.265 HEVC encoder at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 11-15, at stand 2.A34.



Shipping now, the Flame265 2Ch/IP™ features real time encoding of content from cameras or video servers equipped with SDI, HDMI, or HD-SDI outputs. It encodes up to two 1080p HD streams, then outputs dual H.265 IP transport streams. The IP output resolution can be 1080p, 720p, 576p, 480p, and formats. The Linux® based system supports HLS and other IP output protocols.



"H.265 is the widely anticipated codec that is designed to replace H.264 as the mainstay of the broadcast and IP video delivery industry," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "It reduces the bandwidth required by up to 50% compared to H.264, but delivers the same or better quality of video. Our dual input 1080p resolution TS encoder is ideal for live or multiscreen content distribution, because it enables Telco TV and OTT operators to repurpose SDI or HD-SDI video feeds for the lowest bit rate. Our customers also use the Flame265 2Ch/IP for testing and demonstrating HEVC."



The Flame265 2Ch/IP features remote web-based management and support for variable bit rate (VBR) encoding.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Input format can be SDI or HD-SDI

Outputs: Dual IP streams (H.265) via GigE port (RJ45) or optionally 10 GigE ports

IP output protocols: UDP, RTP, HLS

SDI and/or HD-SDI video loop through for monitoring

Encodes up to two 1080p HD streams, and more derivative streams

Supports HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) protocol for output to mobile devices

Supports rotating key servers like Verimatrix® VCAS™

Performs AES-128 encryption

OPTION: Supports Streaming from local hard drive

Supports NTSC or PAL

Supports PAL TO NTSC conversion

Supports HEVC main profile

Encoding bit rates: .1 to 15 Mbps

IP output supports 1080p, 720p, 576i, 480i, and other formats

Supports HDTV input formats SMPTE-274M/SMPTE-296M-2001, ITU-R BT.656

SNMP, REST, SOAP support for remote management and monitoring

Support for Variable Bit Rate (VBR) encoding maximizes adaptive streaming video quality and bandwidth efficiency

Expects embedded SDI audio

Audio Output: AAC, Ogg Vorbis, MPEG-1 Layer II, optional MP3, and/or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3

Settings are remembered when power cycled

Based on embedded Linux® running on tiny Flash Memory Module

Remote GUI includes some scheduling

Redundant power supply

Excellent H.265 benchmarks

Option: DELL servers with 12 core CPU'S and dual redundant power supplies





Suggested Retail Price:

Flame 265 2Ch/IP: $23,995 U.S.









About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815