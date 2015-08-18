Imagine Communications Introduces Small-Footprint Platinum IP3 Router

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2015 – Imagine Communications, a global leader in video and advertising solutions serving the media and entertainment, multichannel video programming distributors and enterprise markets, today announced the availability of a compact version of its acclaimed Platinum™ IP3 28RU high-performance router. The new router delivers the same integrated routing and processing capabilities of the larger model in a space-saving 15RU form factor, providing mobile and other production environments with significant cost-, space- and power-efficiency improvements. The market-ready Platinum IP3 15RU will debut at IBC2015.

The new router, future-proofed to support Ultra High Definition (UHD) signals, is well suited for mobile and broadcast production environments and is designed for high-quality routing of all signal types.

“Imagine Communications has accomplished an impressive resume of firsts with our Platinum router line,” said Steve Reynolds, Chief Technology Officer, Imagine Communications. “The IP3 was among the first routers in the broadcast industry with internal mux/demux capabilities, a truly integrated multiviewer and integrated frame sync. The Platinum IP3 28RU was the first to enable multi-frame expandability with no disruption to on-air operations. With the introduction of the Platinum IP3 15RU, we are bringing our global customer base – broadcasters, media companies, mobile production truck operators and cable head-ends – the same market-leading functionality, reliability and resiliency in a smaller frame size.”

Signal distribution in any media operation relies on the highly dependable routing of mission-critical signals. The Platinum IP3 is the only router in the industry that protects audio, video and multiviewer signals in a single-frame solution. Both the 28RU and 15RU versions of the IP3 support redundant crosspoints, delivering the assurance of always-available signals that broadcasters demand.

The Imagine Communications family of Platinum routers plays a central role in the company’s IP transition strategy, enabling media companies to preserve and leverage investments in baseband infrastructure through a hybrid SDI-IP environment. The Imagine Communications Magellan™ SDN Orchestrator simultaneously manages Platinum routers and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) Ethernet switches, providing an operationally transparent and carefully orchestrated migration of operations to an IP-enabled environment.

For more information about the Platinum IP3 15RU, please visit Imagine Communications at IBC2015, Stand 4.AMT.

###

About Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications Corp. is a global leader in video and advertising solutions serving the media and entertainment, multichannel video programming distributors and enterprise markets, spanning 185 countries. Today, nearly half of the world’s video channels traverse through more than 3 million Imagine Communications products deployed around the world. Imagine Communications provides the most complete end-to-end video solutions and is innovating to deliver the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the world. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter @imagine_comms.