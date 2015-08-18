DigiLink's Ethernet Aggregators Simplify Transport and Routing With VLAN Capabilities

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Aug. 18, 2015 -- Artel Video Systems, a world class provider of innovative IP and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and professional video applications, today announced the DigiLink DLM205 and DLC205 9-port Ethernet aggregators and optical transceivers include VLAN trunking and tagging capabilities.

The versatile DLM205 and DLC205 modules aggregate up to nine channels of 10/100/1000 Ethernet traffic for transporting across electrical or optical networks. Additionally, up to nine VLANs can be defined and managed via DigiLink's DL-Manager Element Management System, allowing end users the ability to trunk and tag video and Ethernet data streams for subsequent routing through their networks.

"Broadcasters and video service providers are looking for flexible solutions for transporting contribution-quality video and data," said Tom Beardsley, Director of Product Management at Artel Video System. "Having VLAN trunking and tagging capabilities in the DLC205 and DLM205 provides a simple, reliable, and cost-effective solution for transporting and managing the routing of video and data across Ethernet networks."

Artel will showcase the DLM205 and DLC205 at the IBC2015 show in hall 2, stand 2.A20. More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

