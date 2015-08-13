ALT Systems Appoints Michael Ogorek VP of Sales and Marketing

SUN VALLEY, Calif. (August 13, 2015) - ALT Systems, a full-service systems integrator and workflow solutions provider, has promoted Michael Ogorek to the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Ogorek will be responsible for managing sales and marketing activities for all of ALT Systems' products and services, including Autodesk® Creative Finishing tools, Colorfront's on-set dailies solutions, and Avid's media technology, as well as the networking, archiving, and storage infrastructure required in the constantly evolving media and entertainment industry.

"Mike, with his demonstrated knowledge of the industry and his great working relationships, has proven himself to be a valuable member of the ALT Systems team," said Jon Guess, president of ALT Systems. "We are excited for him to take on this additional responsibility. This move will further solidify our position at the forefront of entertainment media workflow processes."

Ogorek has over 25 years of sales experience in the media and entertainment sector. Prior to joining ALT Systems as Director of Sales last year, he served as Autodesk's Territory Manager for the western region of the United States. Previously, he gained additional experience at companies such as Quantel, Sony Broadcast & Professional Group, and JVC. Ogorek began his career training businesses in the use of post production systems.

"I am happy to take on this corporate leadership role at ALT Systems," said Ogorek. "The foundation for our success, and what has made ALT Systems a recognized leader in the industry, is a customer-centric, value-added model. As we grow, our team will stay focused on unique solutions that drive value and help our customers achieve their goals."