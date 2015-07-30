New Multi-Fiber Fiber Optic Cables from Camplex Simplify Connections

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. –July 30, 2015 Camplex, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast fiber optic interface gear from SMPTE and opticalCON cables to tactical fibers and patching solutions, today announced the availability of two new lines of MTP fiber optic cables and breakout solutions that run 12 fibers through one cable to save space, simplify connections, and reduce cleaning and mating times. For internal or external rack-to-rack and rack-to-equipment installations, the Camplex MTP Elite 12fiber cable line includes MTP Elite connectors and is available in multimode and single mode configurations. The 12 fiber breakout cables come with LC or ST connectors. The Camplex OpticalCON MTP 12 fiber cable line featuring Neutrik opticalCON MTP connectors are designed for outdoor field deployment and are offered with or without cable reels in X-TREME or standard tactical versions. The highly flexible, tightly-buffered polyurethane tactical cables are crush and impact resistant and withstand temperature extremes.

“Our new multi-fiber MTP cables meet our customers’ demands for space and timesaving solutions in the studio and in the field,” stated Dan Coscarella, Product Manager at Camplex.“Built for optimum performance and durability in our US facility, Camplex MTP cables are ideal for broadcast AV and data transmission.”

Camplex MTP fiber optic solutions are made and tested in the USA and are available now. To learn more about these assemblies and other Camplex products visitwww.camplex.com.

# # #

About Camplex

Camplex is a popular broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber optic based camera adapter systems and other broadcast grade fiber optic interface gear. With our unique modular design philosophy, you can add high bandwidth, long length easily deployable fiber to any camera – from broadcast to pro-sumer at dramatically lower costs than other professional systems. Unlike other systems, our fiber optic equipment is instantly swappable to any camera. Camplex supports all formats including 4K and Ultra HD production.

Camplex is exclusively distributed by TecNec Distributing and is available through the entire TecNec dealer network and online at Markertek.com.