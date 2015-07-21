GatesAir Expands its Local Presence and Customer Support in India

CINCINNATI, July 21, 2015 — GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, has officially announced plans to partner with Horizon Broadcast LLP to open a new state-of-the-art service center in Gurgaon, India; and appointed Anil Bhardwaj as GatesAir’s regional sales manager. The strategic moves put GatesAir and its partner Horizon closer to customers across the expansive region, ensuring exceptional service and support to navigate broadcasters through challenging digital transitions.

GatesAir’s India channel partner, Horizon Broadcast LLP, will open and manage the service center. Horizon, will soon relocate its existing Delhi service center operation to its spacious new facility, where the company will continue providing dependable after-sales service and support to GatesAir customers.

Based at the company’s New Delhi sales office, Bhardwaj reports directly to Jhonny Maroun, GatesAir’s regional sales manager for the Middle East and South Asia (MESA), based in Beirut Lebanon. Bhardwaj brings extensive experience as a business development manager and entrepreneur for a variety of broadcast media companies. As GatesAir’s new regional sales manager, Bhardwaj is dedicated to building strong relationships with both new and existing customers, and coordinating with the new local service center to ensure that customer needs are effectively met.

“At a time when the television and radio broadcast industry in India is experiencing dramatic growth, we want to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to our customers in the region,” said Maroun. “We are partnering with Horizon to open the new service center and added Anil at a very exciting time, given the push toward Phase 3 FM radio and the transition to DVB-T/T2 digital television happening across India. We want to assure the Indian broadcast community that, as they expand their broadcast transmission facilities, we will be present and prepared to deliver proven solutions and the timely, responsive service they need to successfully expand and thrive.

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc. provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for nearly 100 years, GatesAir’s turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership. Visit www.gatesair.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter at @GatesAir.

