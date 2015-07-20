Volicon IBC2015 Product Preview

IBC2015

Company Overview:

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. Providing powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-experience monitoring, Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite.

Volicon at IBC2015:

Capture and Share

The Capture and Share applications for Volicon's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) help broadcasters capture media from a variety of sources and quickly produce and deliver compelling content to viewers via on-air broadcast, as well as digital and social media platforms. Together, Capture and Share facilitate the capture, extraction, processing, and distribution of content in the appropriate format for virtually any target outlet and device. In a fresh approach to multiplatform content creation and delivery, these applications leverage the Media Intelligence Platform's unique content-recording capabilities and intuitive user interface to provide a much faster and more cost-effective model than is possible with conventional recording, editing, and packaging solutions.

Enhanced Multiviewer for Added Monitoring Convenience

Volicon's enhanced Multiviewer option for the Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) unites the platform's recording capability with multiviewer functionality to give users access to multiple live or recorded programs (audio and video), complemented by frame-accurate data, on a monitor wall or other display. In addition to enabling users to keep their eyes and ears on every channel, the option makes it easy to identify and look past audio and video impairments to examine the integrity of metadata. During IBC2015, Volicon will demonstrate enhancements including configurable layouts; support for various room, screen, and player sizes; and an array of useful new widgets including clocks and graphs.

Observer OTT

Volicon's Observer OTT provides networks, video service providers, and broadcasters with a solution for logging (recording) and monitoring over-the-top (OTT) A/V services that stream content to computers, tablets, and smartphones. With the same suite of tools already proven for set-top box (STB) and transport stream (TS) monitoring, Observer OTT offers a complete, cost-effective quality monitoring and/or compliance logging solution for multiplatform media delivery. Users can ensure that video-on-demand (VOD) and linear services are available 24/7 at optimal quality, validate service level agreements (SLAs) with content delivery networks (CDNs) using pixel-level verification of cloud delivery and playback, confirm the presence of captioning, and determine that specialized apps are providing optimal quality of experience. In addition to providing a true recording of services, the system facilitates remote streaming and review as well as in-depth analysis of both unencrypted and encrypted content.

During IBC2015, Volicon will demonstrate how Observer OTT ingests content from each point in the OTT pipeline -- including a variety of target mobile devices -- not only to provide a valuable look at how consumers experience streamed content, but also to supply rich data that speeds isolation and resolution of any quality issues for content viewed on any device.

Archiver for the Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R)

Addressing broadcasters' need for convenient, cost-effective long-term storage of aired content, Volicon has introduced a new Archiver option for the company's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R). Providing multiple simultaneous users with random access to an indexed store of full-resolution, high-bit-rate content, as well as low-resolution proxies, this option makes programming, promos, and advertisements readily available for use cases ranging from ad verification to repurposing. When years of online storage are required, the Archiver option offers a scalable, high-performance, low-cost alternative to the expensive systems typically implemented for long-term archives. Because it features both baseband (SDI) and transport stream (TS) interfaces and is compatible with any application, the module can be deployed easily in virtually any broadcast environment.

Loudness Monitoring

With commercial and program loudness being legislated worldwide and with growing interest in loudness normalization across Europe, broadcasters, networks, and video service providers are looking for efficient and effective ways to monitor loudness in real time, as well as provide an affidavit of compliance for regulators and advertisers. Volicon's loudness module for the company's Observer(R) monitoring and logging system makes it easy for broadcasters to confirm that no matter how their customers watch and listen to programming, loudness levels will remain within acceptable parameters. The loudness module meets this challenge in European markets by enabling users to ensure compliance with ITU BS.1770-2/3 and EBU R128, including the metering, audio normalization, and production and implementation specifications outlined in the EBU Tech 3341/2/3/4 documents on which EBU R128 is based.

Integration With Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro CC

Volicon will showcase its collaboration with Adobe that enables an exceptionally rapid workflow for capturing aired content and making it instantly available for editing. Using Volicon's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) along with Adobe Premiere Pro CC video editing software, part of Adobe Creative Cloud(R), broadcasters and other content producers can radically accelerate the repurposing of aired audio and video for rebroadcast, bringing breaking news promos, sports highlights, weather updates, and other timely pieces to air very quickly and simply. Multiple editors can review content as it is captured across baseband, MPEG-TS, or post-STB sources; immediately clip high-value footage; and push long GOP H.264-encoded media clips directly to Adobe Premiere Pro CC without the need for time-consuming transcoding or repackaging.

Company Quote:

"IBC2015 gives us a chance to demonstrate, for new and existing customers, the powerful applications available for the Media Intelligence Platform, as well as the award-winning Observer OTT solution and how it can aid broadcasters in extending their content and services across multiple platforms cost-effectively. With these products, we'll show how valuable speed, accessibility, and ease of use can be in streamlining workflows, reducing costs, and opening the door to new revenue-generation opportunities."

-- Russell Wise, Vice President of Global Sales at Volicon

