IBC2015 Preview

Joseph Electronics

With Bluebell Opticom Ltd.

Stand 10.F24

Company Overview:

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Joseph Electronics at IBC2015:

DFT-16 Fiber Transport

The DFT-16 will make its European debut at IBC2015. Requiring only 1 RU, each features 16 paths of 3G/HD-SDI, ASI, and MADI signals over one fiber. All signal paths for any unit in the DFT Series are field-configurable in pairs of two in order to meet any send/receive requirements. Redundant power supplies are standard to ensure a complete backup of critical paths. Full-fiber redundancy with automatic fail-safe switchover is available as an option for all DFT Series frames.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/Joseph-Electronics_DFT-16.jpg

Photo Caption: DFT-16

Kick Box Fiber Breakouts

New for IBC2015, the Kick Boxes are designed to be "quick fixes" that are ideal for managing and maximizing fiber cable runs. These small rugged throw-down enclosures come in several different versions to accommodate different connector types. The first models will include opticalCON QUAD to four STs or to two opticalCON DUOs. These little problem solvers are ideal for OB, D-SNG, and satellite applications.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE-KickBox.jpg

Photo Caption: Kick Boxes

Shadow Box

New for IBC2015, the Shadow Box is a new addition to the popular Caddie line of fiber optic interfaces. Featuring multiple channels of 3G video, IFB, intercom, and audio, the rugged throw-down box can be powered via hybrid copper/fiber cable or operated with ST fibers and locally powered. The system can also be outfitted with a standard Anton-Bauer battery that can act as a fail-safe in the case of a power failure. With installed options, the Shadow Box can also power a SMPTE-equipped HD camera. This system is ideally suited for news stand-up positions or remote interview positions for sports.

Photo Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JE-Shadowbox1Front.jpg

Photo Caption: New Shadow Box

Other Products on Display:

- Digital Fiber Transport (DFT) Series DFT-EXP and DFT-JR

- Booth Caddie

- Fiber Lab solutions including custom studio boxes

Company Quote:

"We are pleased to once again be joining our friends and partners at Bluebell Opticom to bring our unique fiber transport products to IBC2015.Our DFT Series and new Kick and Shadow Boxes have continued to evolve to provide easy and economical solutions for any signal transport challenge. We look forward to seeing our customers in Amsterdam in September."

-- Yohay Hahamy, CEO, Joseph Electronics

