Emotion Systems to Fire Up “Engine” at IBC 2015

At IBC 2015 digital workflow experts Emotion Systems will feature “Engine”, comprised of all-new signal processing modules that ensure loudness compliance plus additional features such as channel mapping and mute; Dolby® encoding and decoding; upmix and downmix (i.e. stereo to 5.1 or 5.1 to stereo.) and audio description insertion. Engine modules also feature a handy replace/extract function.

Engine can be user-programmed to allow a wide variety of audio workflows, or it can be operated manually for use with API or watch folders.

Importantly, Engine can process audio embedded within MXF, QuickTime, MOV, GXF, LXF, AIFF, and WAV Media Files.

According to Emotion Systems CEO MC Patel, “Engine is a major step forward in our already considerable suite of highly effective cross-platform, file-based signal processing technologies. Our flagship ‘eFF’ loudness compliance product has been widely adopted by leading post production and broadcast customers and we look forward to showcasing even more power in our Engine at IBC.”