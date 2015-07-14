Anton/Bauer Announces New European Partnership with Holdan

LONDON (14 July, 2015) Anton/Bauer®, a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of battery, charging and monitoring technologies for the broadcast, film and video industries, has announced a new product distribution agreement with Holdan Limited that will cover the United Kingdom and several other European countries. The manufacturer's range of batteries, ballasts, brackets, mounts and chargers will be supplied by Holdan through its network of qualified dealers and value added resellers. Anton/Bauer joins Holdan's portfolio of high end broadcast equipment manufacturers that include Blackmagic Design, Panasonic, and Datavideo.

"The Anton/Bauer product line is a perfect complement to the range of cameras and production accessories that are already available through Holdan," commented Allan Leonhardsen, Director of Holdan. "Anton/Bauer is a trusted brand with over 40 years' experience in battery technology. Their products deliver the lowest total cost of ownership so we are very excited by this opportunity."

Welcoming the distribution partnership, Juergen Sommer, VP Channel & Field Sales Enablement for Vitec Videocom said:

"Holdan has a proven track record in Europe. We are excited about their ability to develop new market opportunities for Anton/Bauer and enhancing the reach of our existing network. This relationship will help us deliver first class service to Holdan's resellers."

Anton/Bauer products are now available through Holdan for resellers in UK, France, Ireland, Benelux, Scandinavia and Germany.

For more information, please visit www.holdan.co.uk/AB