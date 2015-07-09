Fairlight Announces Key Appointments to Boost Service and Customer Support

Following the launch of a raft of ground-breaking new products, Fairlight has reviewed its go to market strategy to accommodate positive user feedback and to support future growth.

Two new Business Development Managers have been appointed in the USA and Europe, while in the UK, Ireland and Asia Pacific, agreements with new channel partners have been signed.

As pioneers in designing high-end live and post production systems for broadcasters and studio professionals, Fairlight’s ongoing commitment to innovation has resulted in a new generation of solutions that unleash creativity and make bigger productions easier and more cost effective to deliver. Among these is Fairlight's second generation Crystal Core (CC-2) post production audio engine, which is capable of delivering up to 1000 tracks, enabling content producers to tackle complex productions, meet demanding delivery requirements and preserve creative freedom right through to the final mix.

Fairlight has also addressed the growing need for content creators to deliver 3D immersive sound by launching 3D Audio Workspace (3DAW). With full 3D object orientated and immersive audio capability, you can mix once and use 3DAW to output to formats such as Auro-3D, Dolby Atmos, and DTS MDA.

In addition to these exceptional developments, the company has launched a comprehensive range of converged consoles that combine Live and Post capabilities in a single unit. Designed for the most demanding live productions, this versatile range - soon to be further enhanced with the launch of Fairlight's V5.1 operating software - features a new 200+ channel Live Processor for large scale events, fly-in FX to enhance productions and extensive customisation tools including optional lighting integration.

Philip Belcher, Fairlight's CEO, says: "Future proofing our technology has always been at the heart of our business philosophy, and we are now applying the same vigorous protocols to the way we market and support our products. Industry response to our latest innovations, especially 3DAW, has been phenomenal and we are delighted with the Awards and positive feedback we have received. Our priority now is to ensure that customers get the local service and support they need as they adopt these new solutions."

To this end, Fairlight has appointed two new Business Development Managers - Taylor Latour, who is responsible for USA, Canada and Mexico, and Inder Biant, who is responsible for Europe including UK. Already well known and respected within their own territories, both bring a raft of industry experience with them, along with a thorough understanding of Fairlight technology and its ability to improve workflows.

Fairlight is also expanding its Professional Service and Support Contracts and has boosted its in-country representation in key territories. In the UK and Ireland, Synthax Audio has been appointed as channel partner – a move that will significantly enhance local customer support.

Martin Warr, Managing Director of Synthax Audio, says: "We are delighted to have been appointed Channel Partners for such a prestigious brand. There are obvious synergies with our existing product portfolio, including RME and Ferrofish, but we are particularly excited about the possibilities our distinctive style of customer care will bring to the large established customer base, as well as new clients in the future."

In the Asia Pacific region, Fairlight has appointed SRSG in India and CDA.Pro Audio in Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Fairlight customers in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore will also have enhanced local support thanks to the appointment of SSL Asia, which will represent Fairlight Post products in these territories.

"We are also very close to appointing a new channel partner in the USA," Philip Belcher adds, "and are speaking to a number of other channel partners in Europe who have the capability to provide In-country language sales, support and professional services to complement our existing signed partners."

To learn more about Fairlight, please visit www.fairlight.com.au.

