Masstech to Present Insights and Highlight Advances in Media Asset Management Workflows at SMPTE Australia

July 8, 2015 — TORONTO, Ontario: Masstech — the trusted provider of innovative media asset management, archive and workflow solutions -- will be highlighting the company's latest software advances and sharing expertise with attendees at the SMPTE15 Conference and Exhibition in Australia, July 14-17. Held biennially, SMPTE Australia is the premier event for the motion imaging and television engineering industries in the Australasian region.

In addition to offering demonstrations of the company's proven solutions and newest enhancements, Masstech has been chosen to deliver insights as part of the SMPTE15 conference program. Masstech's Director and General Manager of Enterprise Solutions, Savva Mueller, will present the paper "Maximizing the Potential of Legacy Content in New Media Asset Management Deployments" on July 16. The paper looks at optimal approaches to transitioning legacy archived content to new MAM and storage management systems, and explores how unstructured metadata can be leveraged to enhance the discoverability and usage of legacy assets by providing rich sources of searchable information without significant manual effort or expense.

Masstech's solutions will be featured in the stand of systems integration partner Techtel. Visitors to the Techtel stand, B-04, can learn first-hand how Masstech's innovative media management and newsroom workflow offerings can help them efficiently store, share and transform their content to maximize its value while saving time and money. Demonstrations will include:

Version 8.0 of Masstech for Enterprise, the comprehensive media asset management, archiving and workflow solution for today's sophisticated file-based media operations. With an intuitive new user interface, rich support for unstructured metadata, search engine enhancements and more, Masstech for Enterprise version 8.0 makes it faster and easier for media organizations of any size to archive, find, reuse, move and manage their content assets.

Masstech for News, the award-winning software that eliminates workflow barriers to let newsrooms focus on producing great stories with richer content in less time. Featuring the unique Video-Follows-Text advantage, Masstech for News enables journalists to effortlessly archive, access, use and share content across multiple locations — all directly from within their familiar newsroom system interface.

"SMPTE Australia has earned a strong international reputation for the high caliber of its educational conference program and exhibits," said Mueller. "We're honored to be selected to present a paper at the event, and excited to be exhibiting with Techtel to highlight the unmatched benefits of our solutions to attendees."

For more information about Masstech, please visit www.masstech.com.

About Masstech— Masstech provides market-leading media asset management, archiving and workflow tools and technologies for the media and entertainment industry. From global media enterprises to corporate video production departments, organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their efficiency and productivity while lowering their costs. Masstech is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices around the world serving a customer base spanning North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For complete information, visit www.masstech.com.