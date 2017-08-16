Zoo Digital to Demo Cloud-based Dubbing Platform at IBC 2017

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.—Zoo Digital is using IBC 2017 as a platform to premiere its cloud-based dubbing platform, Zoodubs. The platform powers Zoo’s own dubbing service and is designed to improve how the process is managed by content owners.

Zoodubs supports the entire dubbing process, acting as an online dubbing studio, providing script localization and adaptation, casting, auditioning, recording and editing services. The software platform centralizes control, reduces error and simplifies management of end-to-end dubbing workflow.

Zoodubs users can track project progress, review scripts and join in live dubbing sessions online from any location. Collaboration efforts can take place in real time, in the cloud. There are also cloud-based security protocols to ensure all video, audio and dubbing reference materials are stored securely and are available to authorized collaborators.

Zoo Digital will demonstrate the Zoodubs platform at booth 5.B48 at IBC 2017, which runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.