ZeeVee Bringing IP, RF/Coax Video Distribution to 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, ZeeVee will demonstrate its extensive product family of IP and RF/Coax video distribution equipment. With the convergence of video/audio and IT, and the growing demand for 4K video, ZV’s new technologies challenge conventional, often proprietary, distribution systems to provide flexibility and scalability that future-proofs customer investment.

To promote the cost-effectiveness of its Zyper-4K and I-Series products, versus traditional matrix solutions, ZV is offering free audit/reviews to any visitors that stop by their booth.

Following the survey of each participant’s existing video distribution equipment, the company will offer them specific recommendations for new channel line-ups, modulators and head-end design. One NAB attendee who participates in the audit will be chosen at random to receive a free 1080p, 24-channel, HD-bridge video distribution system from ZV, a greater than $20,000 value. There is no cost or required purchase to enter.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. ZeeVee will be in booth SU13305. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.