Yamaha Bringing New Control Surface & Firmware Updates to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Yamaha will have a new CS-R10-S control surface as wellas firmware updates for its RIVAGE PM10 and TF Series digital mixing systems at the 2017 NAB Show. The new CS-R10-S control surface offers the same functionality of the existing CS-R10, at two-thirds the size.

With a dual console function, to be supported in a future update, two CS-R10 and/or CS-R10-S control surfaces can be connected to a single DSP-R10 DSP engine enabling separate CS-R10-S control surfaces to be used at front of house and monitor mix positions.

The Yamaha Rivage PM10 firmware update V1.5 includes an Eventide H3000 Live Ultra-Harmonizer plug-in and Dan Dugan Sound Design automatic mixer plug-in, which provide outstanding effect quality, while optimizing live-sound operations.

Yamaha is also releasing firmware update v3.5, which adds Dugan Speech System automixing to Yamaha TF Series digital mixers. Developed with Dan Dugan Sound Design Inc., the update includes the original automatic microphone-mixing algorithm that helps professional audio engineers cue multiple live mics in situations with unpredictable dialogue.

The Dugan automixer can be applied to up to eight channels in the TF Series, automatically raising the gain of mic inputs that are active, while lowering the gain of inactive mic inputs, and adjusting each to create a consistent overall mix level. This capability, which eliminates the need for complex fader operation, is also included in Yamaha QL and CL Series consoles.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Yamaha will be in boothC1725. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.