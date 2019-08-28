Xytech to Spotlight MediaPulse Updates at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Facility management software developer Xytech is set to demonstrate a number of updates to its MediaPulse product line at its stand during IBC 2019, which takes place from Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam.

Front and center as part of the MediaPulse update is a completely redesigned user interface. Xytech designed the new user interface to be intuitive and operational on any device, including an integrated mobile experience for low-touch users on phones. Users can access the new interface either on premises or in the cloud.

The new user interface is now available with the latest version of MediaPulse.

Xytech also updated its Personnel Manager to add real-time counters in the scheduling view so it can track entitlements, work time, available time, overtime or any other classification managed by MediaPulse. The Personnel Manager’s rules engine has also been updated to track all user-defined conditions, alert staff when thresholds are exceeded, compute costs and prepare timesheets.

Additional upgrades have been made to the Transmission Module, including new functionality to manage technical compatibility and service compatibility. Users can automatically create a technically correct circuit while simultaneously ensuring selected devices perform the service required.

Xytech will feature these updates at its stand, 6.C22, during IBC 2019.