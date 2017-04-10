Wohler to Display IP Signal Monitoring Solutions at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Wohler is heading to the 2017 NAB Show with a full range of monitoring solutions for multichannel audio and video over IP, including the iAM-MIX multichannel audio monitor and mixer, the iAM-AUDIO audio monitor, and the iAM-VIDEO multichannel audio and video monitoring and metering device.

The iAM Series is a compact unit for monitoring audio/video parameters associated with an expanding range of signal types. These products use small form-factor pluggable (SFP) slots to enable simple adaptation of interfaces and selection of signal I/O, enabling an upgrade path to new audio protocols, such as Dante and AES67 for audio over IP.

Based on high-quality hardware with upgradable software, these monitors have an on-board web server that allows multiple units on the same network to be monitored, controlled and updated via a browser-based user interface and API calls from third-party connected devices.

Wohler’s iAM-MIX allows users to monitor a MADI stream with 64 audio channels through one user-friendly device. It features an intuitive front-panel control surface and integrates with popular A/V routers. The iAM-AUDIO has touch-panel interfaces allowing intuitive command and control of the unit, and new I/O options, including Dante and Ravenna, combined with rich data displays and audio monitoring through front-mounting speakers and subwoofers.

iAM-VIDEO adds extensive video monitoring of 3G-SDI, and video over IP formats (MPEG2/4 TS and SMPTE 2022). It also monitors MPEG2/4 TSoIP, MPEG2/4 TSoASI, Quad-Link UHD/4K, SMPTE 2022-6 and more.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Wohler will be in boothN3417. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.