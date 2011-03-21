Wohler - MADI-8



Wohler is the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. The company offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, loudness, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. During the 2011 NAB Show, Wohler will demonstrate why it is rapidly becoming known as the global broadcast industry’s number one provider of signal management solutions, each designed to meet the exacting specifications of Wohler customers. One example is Wohler’s new MADI-8, a stand-alone eight-channel monitor developed in response to the demanding requirements of outside broadcasting. Other Wohler products on display will include the new compact, portable Pandora system for clear, configurable loudness monitoring; the low-cost Presto multiview confidence monitoring switcher; Wohler’s award-winning HDCC-200A™ range of captioning cards; and new feature enhancements to the flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor.



