Wheatstone IBC Demo to Include WheatNet-IP Showcase

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone will use the IBC Show platform to feature its WheatNet-IP system and its AES67 compatibility and IP audio networking capabilities for radio and television environments.

Wheatstone plans to demonstrate WheatNet-IP’s AES67 compatibility in an overall system based on SMPTE ST 2110 final draft standards. This will be included in the larger IP Showcase that will take place during the IBC Show, which will be held in room E106.

Wheatstone will also display WheatNet-IP and some of its other products at booth 8.C91 during IBC 2017.