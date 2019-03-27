VITEC Intros Zero-Latency Encoder, Decoder at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Attendees who visit the VITEC booth during this year’s NAB Show will get the chance to see demonstrations of the company’s new zero-latency MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder products.

Both systems are powered by the VITEC HEVC GEN2+ codec with HEVC video quality up to 4:2:2 10-bit. The codec enables the devices to deliver 16-millisecond glass-to-glass latency.

The MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder units provide flexible connectivity options, including HD-SDI and HDMI, and are backward compatible with H.264. In addition, the MGW Ace delivers bandwidth-efficient HEVC in a compact, low-power-consumption form factor.

VITEC will display the MGW Ace devices at its booth, SL6005, throughout the show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.