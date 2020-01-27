VidTrans 2020 to Host IP Interop

Will take place Feb. 25-26 at Marina del Ray Marriott
Author:
Publish date:

LOS ANGELES—VidTrans 2020 will host a major industry interoperability demonstration for technologies used to transport video and audio over IP networks, the Video Services Forum announced last week.

IMG_0262

The conference, Feb. 25-27 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, will focus on innovative types of IP networking and video technologies and their use for long-haul video transport and in production studios.

The theme of VidTrans 2020 is “Delivering the Benefits of IP for Media Production.” It will feature an exhibit with a showcase of the latest applications, technologies and products and offer opportunities to socialize.

The exhibit hall and interop will be open Feb. 25-26. An opening night reception will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The gathering will feature an interoperability demo of the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) protocol.

(Read more: RIST Forges Reliable, Secure Internet Connection)

RIST technology will be demoed by using real-time, contribution-quality video streams. They will be exchanged securely with top-of-the-line encryption over the public internet between Marina del Rey and other remote locations around the world, organizers said.

An emphasis will be placed on multi-vendor interoperability using the upcoming VSF TR-06-02 RIST Main Profile. Nearly a dozen tech providers will participate.

VidTrans 2020 also will include technical sessions on high-performance IP media networking technologies. Experts will present technical papers on a variety of video networking, IP transport and IP production topics. 

Among the conference panel discussions are “ST2110 Becomes Mainstream: Successes and Ongoing Challenges” and “Progress Report: Broadcast Virtualization for On- and Off-Premises Workflows.

More information about VidTrans 2020 is available on the Video Services Forum website.

Related

News

2015 VidTrans to Hold J2K Interop

This will be the second year for the Interop event and will feature 11 equipment manufacturers and technology suppliers as well as more extensive functionality.

VidTrans 2016 Returns to New Orleans promo image
Broadcast Engineering

VidTrans Invigorates Push to All-IP Studio

The annual VidTrans conference, Feb. 28-March 2, at the Marina del Rey Marriott, has long been a place where new video transport formats get their first public showing, and the 2017 edition is no different; once again it’s stuffed full of fresh technologies.

VidTrans 2016 Returns to New Orleans promo image
Events

VidTrans 2018 Plans IS-06 Demonstration

With the theme of “Making IP Video Production a Reality,” VidTrans 2018 is pulling out the stops for attendees, among which will be an interoperability demonstration of technologies for transporting uncompressed video and audio over IP, including the AMWA NMOS IS-06 Interop.