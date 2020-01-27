VidTrans 2020 to Host IP Interop

LOS ANGELES—VidTrans 2020 will host a major industry interoperability demonstration for technologies used to transport video and audio over IP networks, the Video Services Forum announced last week.

The conference, Feb. 25-27 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, will focus on innovative types of IP networking and video technologies and their use for long-haul video transport and in production studios.

The theme of VidTrans 2020 is “Delivering the Benefits of IP for Media Production.” It will feature an exhibit with a showcase of the latest applications, technologies and products and offer opportunities to socialize.

The exhibit hall and interop will be open Feb. 25-26. An opening night reception will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The gathering will feature an interoperability demo of the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) protocol.

RIST technology will be demoed by using real-time, contribution-quality video streams. They will be exchanged securely with top-of-the-line encryption over the public internet between Marina del Rey and other remote locations around the world, organizers said.

An emphasis will be placed on multi-vendor interoperability using the upcoming VSF TR-06-02 RIST Main Profile. Nearly a dozen tech providers will participate.

VidTrans 2020 also will include technical sessions on high-performance IP media networking technologies. Experts will present technical papers on a variety of video networking, IP transport and IP production topics.

Among the conference panel discussions are “ST2110 Becomes Mainstream: Successes and Ongoing Challenges” and “Progress Report: Broadcast Virtualization for On- and Off-Premises Workflows.

More information about VidTrans 2020 is available on the Video Services Forum website.