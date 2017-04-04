Vidovation Spotlights Video Transmission & Distribution Systems at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Vidovation heads to the 2017 NAB Show with its new VidOsat lightweight, portable Ku- and Ka-Band satellite terminal. When integrated with Aviwest’s DMNG PRO bonded cellular transmitter, the VidOsat bonds satellite and cellular transmissions, forming a hybrid solution. Vidovation is the U.S. distributor of France-based Aviwest.

VidOlink Reacher

With its five-segment, high-gain, one-meter carbon reflector, VidOsat provides superior performance and reliability, even at the extremities of the satellite footprint. It includes an inclinometer and fine-adjust for azimuth and elevation. It offers a folding feed arm and quick-deploy tripod, and can be checked as luggage.

Vidovation will also show the new VidOlink Reacher, which transmits HDMI, HD, SDI, tally and two-way intercom up to 1500 feet, as well as uncompressed 4:2:2 video with less than a millisecond of latency. Attendees will also see Aviwest’s DMNG PRO video uplink series, the DMNG PRO180+, which enables users to travel anywhere in the world with a single unit, without having to replace internal or external cellular modems.

Visitors interested in HEVC compression can see Aviwest’s HE4000 Ultra-HD HEVC live encoder, which combines 10-bit and 422 HEVC encoding with the latest SafeStreams technology for delivering live video over IP at low bit rates and latencies. Also on display will be Aviwest’s cloud-based live IP contribution system, including the DMNG StreamHub transceiver and DMNG Manager, which operate in virtualized mode to deliver the economic benefits of the cloud, without performance compromises.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Vidovation will be in boothC6646. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.