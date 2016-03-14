VidOvation Sets Long-Range Wireless Transmitters for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, VidOvation will launch the VidOlink Ranger 2 long-range transmission system that transmits wireless HD video from 400 feet to 2 miles.

Ranger 2

The Ranger 2 uses coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing to transport video within line-of-sight on the 5.8 GHz band.

The company will also launch the VidOlink Tally & Control system, which offers an easy way to add tally and camera control unit (CCU) functionality to new or existing HD-SDI or HDMI video wireless camera systems. It uses the 403-473 MHz band to transmit tally and CCU functions, and sends data via Vidolink's RF-over-fiber SMPTE units, delivering RF, data, and power to the receive point with a single cable.

The two new products are members of the VidOlink family, which is designed to make field video acquisition, contribution and distribution faster and easier, with lower latency and higher video quality.

VidOvation has also added three new models to its lightweight, low-cost VidOlink Reacher long-range transmitters, including: the VidOlink Reacher 400, VidOlink Reacher 1,000, and VidOlink Reacher 2,000. Spanning transmission distances of 400, 1,000, and 2,000 feet, respectively, the systems transmit HD-SDI and HDMI video with near-zero latency, making them ideal for action sports shots in which near-zero latency is important.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. VidOvation will be in booth C1119. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.