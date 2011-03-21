Videssence - ExceLED 50



The exciting ExceLED 50 from Videssence is a powerful LED studio fixture ideal for broadcast or studio general accenting, key or back lighting. The luminaire generates a concentrated beam of light with even coverage of 3200K light. Light levels produced by the 50 watt ExceLED come close to many 1000 watt Fresnel fixtures in spot beam focus. Additional control may be achieved with gel frame, spread lens and barn door accessories.



Website:www.videssence.tv



