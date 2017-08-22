Video Clarity to Demo IP Tech at IBC 2017

CAMPBELL, CALIF.—Audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems provider Video Clarity is putting its focus on its new IP-specific test systems at this year’s IBC show. These systems are designed for honing IP productions and delivery networks.

IP Network Testing Demonstration With Video Clarity, Macnica Technology, and PacketStorm at IBC2017

For one demonstration, Video Clarity will partner with PacketStorm Communications to show how manufacturers and program service providers can apply a test system for the new SMPTE suite of standards, SMPTE ST 2110. The demo will feature a fully operational interactive demonstration of IP network transport, IP network emulation, media flow analysis and quality and performance testing for uncompressed video, audio and ancillary data. Video Clarity will provide its RTM real-time monitor for the source video playout and test the source against the network output.

There will also be a pair of new IP products from Video Clarity at the show. The first is the ClearView IP, the latest addition to the company’s line of video quality analyzers. ClearView IP plays or records up to two channels of uncompressed video from a high-capacity testing server into a SMPTE-compliant network. The platform can apply new IP standards and play while recording in the IP domain. Operators can perform recording, automatic alignment and quality measurements through either automation or desktop controls.

The ClearView IP Player will also be shown. This high-capacity server is designed for use in an IP infrastructure, with record and playback functions for uncompressed video using IP-related video transport standards. The system can record one channel and play back up to two channels of uncompressed video programming into a SMPTE-compliant network.

Video Clarity will run these demos from its booth, 2.C57, during IBC 2017.