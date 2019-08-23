Vela Rolling Out Encompass 6.0 at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Compliance monitor, logging and multiviewer system developer Vela will be showcasing the latest edition of its Vela Encompass system at IBC 2019, which takes place from Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam. Vela Encompass 6.0 offers a number of new features, including AI and machine-learning tools and improved content/OTT compare.

Encompass 6.0 now has a full suite of AI and machine-learning tools that enable customers to analyze a multitude of streams either on premise or in the cloud. These tools allows the system to recognize faces, voices, logos, audio and video patterns. It can also integrate metadata into an underlying video.

The latest version also offers enhanced abilities to compare source content with one or more OTT or cable/satellite/return feeds for automated detection of where commercials or content have deviated.

Other features of the Encompass 6.0 include updates to the Notes and Discrepancy Logging modules; a customizable software multiviewer; enhanced audio and video matching and reports; support for SMPTE 2110, ATSC 3.0, OKTA, DVB and SCTE-27 subtitles; and greater channel density with new GPUs and CPUs.

