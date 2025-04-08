Zeam Media Taps Vionlabs for AI-Driven Content Discovery Solutions

Vionlabs, a provider of AI-driven solutions for content discovery and media operations, has announced that it is working with Zeam Media and its hyperlocal streaming platform Zeam.

The two companies reported that Violabs’ solutions will help Zeam to increase discoverability and engagement using Vionlabs’ AI technology.

Zeam Media is known for streaming live content from over 300 local stations, as well as other content creators.

In announcing the collaboration, the two companies noted that long-form content proses a number of challenges in terms of content discovery even though these full-length broadcasts are packed with valuable material. That’s especially true on social media, where people scroll quickly and expect short, attention-grabbing clips.

Manually breaking down shows into shorter, shareable pieces is however difficult and time consuming. Finding the right clip, like a trending moment from a presidential debate or a news segment involving a celebrity, often means searching through hours of footage.

The partnership with Vionlabs is designed to solve this problem. Using Vionlabs’ AI solutions, full-length broadcasts are automatically split into smaller, time-coded chapters, Vionlabs reported in a blog post.

“Each chapter included summaries and keywords to boost searchability," the post noted. "This helped Zeam automate the manual and nearly impossible task of tagging large volumes of content. Their media operations became more efficient, with the entire library now easy to search through SEO and internal tools. Teams could also find and share specific segments faster for social media and promotional use.”

With the proof of concept a success, Zeam and Vionlabs said they are now moving forward with a full-scale partnership, that will turn full broadcasts into searchable, shareable clips. This will allow Zeam’s marketing and social teams to promote their content faster, smarter, and with less manual work, the Vionlabs blog post explained.

“This also means better experiences for viewers,” the blog added. “With improved metadata and tagging, it’s easier to surface the right content at the right time. No matter whether it’s through recommendations, search, or social feeds. As the partnership grows, both teams are focused on scaling the solution across more content and more use cases. Together, they’re helping local TV content reach wider audiences in a digital-first world.”