Vizrt Unveils Containerized Enterprise MAM System

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has unveiled Viz One 8, the company’s largest update to its enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) system in more than 10 years. The update is built on a containerized backend.

The containerization makes Viz One a collection of small containers, rather than one large system. Each is responsible for specific services and can function, scale, self-heal and be updated independently, the company said.

This containerization makes the platform more flexible, scalable, resilient and upgradable while reducing operational costs and improving ingest, editing and distribution performance, it said,

This architecture provides more IT choice and flexibility by making it easier to deploy in an on-premises, cloud or hybrid technology stack. It simplifies integration across different technology environments and makes MAM workflows more adaptable to varying operational needs, it said.

Typically, MAM system upgrade is complex. It often sidelines broadcasters from the benefits of new features and innovations. Viz One 8’s container-based backend makes future upgrades easy, thereby enabling broadcasters and other content owners to stay current and competitive, it said.

Whether deploying the tools of the future for HDR, AI workflow integrations or new global content standards, Viz One 8 can adapt effortlessly without disrupting daily operations, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website .