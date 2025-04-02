Vinten to Unveil Updates to VEGA Control System at 2025 NAB Show

BURY ST EDMUNDS, U.K. —Vinten, a global provider in robotic camera support systems and a Videndum brand, will unveil significant advancements to its VEGA control system at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas. This latest update (v1.3), delivers enhanced Presenter Tracking, expanded device control capabilities, and a reimagined user interface, all designed to elevate the creative and operational possibilities for broadcasters.

“The latest VEGA enhancements mark an evolution in our commitment to delivering intuitive, powerful robotic control,” said Sergio Brighel, EVP Robotics and Prompting Technology at Videndum Production Solutions. “These updates are a direct result of listening to our users, giving them more precise control and flexibility to meet the evolving demands of live and studio production.”

VEGA now features in-flight trimming for Presenter Tracking, allowing operators to adjust pan, tilt, and zoom during camera movements for smoother, more natural framing. Ad-hoc tracking options have been expanded with deadband-only templates and live video setup, while a new shot trim/track-only triggering capability enables tracking adjustments without triggering broader camera moves.

VEGA’s device control functionality has been upgraded with support for assigning video routing, tally mapping, and automation settings to “Sets”—logical groupings of connected robots that may correspond to a physical studio. This decoupling of control elements provides broadcasters greater flexibility to adapt and reconfigure production setups. Additionally, VEGA now supports third-party broadcast robotics, extending control and Presenter Tracking capabilities to select robotic systems from other manufacturers. Cross-brand compatibility will continue to expand, offering even more versatility for production environments.

The redesigned VEGA interface includes a new edit page layout with a resizable shot grid and repositioned action buttons, making it easier for operators to access key functions. Enhanced navigation improves workflow efficiency, helping broadcasters manage complex productions with speed and ease.

Vinten will demonstrate these new features at the Videndum booth, N2121 in the North Hall of the LVCC during the NAB Show.