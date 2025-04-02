Vizrt to Highlight AI Graphics Solutions, Viz Connect Audio for NDI at 2025 NAB Show

At the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas, Vizrt says it plans to showcase a new AI graphics solution integration with Highfield AI, Viz Connect Audio, the company’s first dedicated NDI audio connection solution, and Viz One 8, the company’s largest update to its enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) system in more than 10 years.

HighField AI, an advanced AI-powered solution designed to automate repetitive tasks within the media production workflow will demonstrate its integration on Vizrt Booth W3031. HighField AI, which announced its launch last week, is the industry's first multimodal and agentic AI solution designed to improve professional broadcast graphics workflow efficiency through its intelligent, context-aware AI solution.

HighField AI—purpose-built for the media industry—analyzes the stories as written by journalists in their NRCS system such as CGI Open Media and Avid’s iNews. It deploys a set of AI agents that automate tasks usually done by operators: selecting the most suitable graphics templates created with Vizrt and filling them with relevant content, including text, images, and video clips pulled from broadcasters' content repositories. These agents collaborate autonomously to assemble the story graphics, learning from past decisions to improve efficiency and accuracy. While the system operates autonomously, journalists maintain complete control over the final product, safeguarding editorial integrity and quality.

The result is maximized user efficiency and higher quality productions, Vizrt said.

"There’s an urgent need to streamline workflows for broadcasters,” says Ionut Pogacean, Senior Product Manager, Media Technologies and Workflow, Vizrt. “This integration helps our customers get the most out of their existing Vizrt infrastructure, streamlining workflows without major changes or disruptions. With HighField AI, Vizrt users can produce high-quality, visually stunning graphics faster and more efficiently, enhancing every production cycle.”

“Together with Vizrt, we're transforming the way journalists work by eliminating inefficiencies and empowering them to craft even more powerful stories," says Ofir Benovici, Co-Founder of HighField AI. "By enhancing journalists' existing workflows with cutting-edge AI, we're enabling them to deliver content faster than ever before and at higher quality.”

Vizrt will demo its integration with Highfield at Booth W3031 in the West Hall of the LVCC during the show as well as in the and in the IABM Lounge (N259).

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NDI for Audio

Also new at the show is Viz Connect Audio—the company’s first dedicated audio connectivity and monitoring technology product. Viz Connect Audio adds, for the first time, a much-needed ability to manage any and all NDI sources on a network, both visually and aurally, Vizrt said.

Viz Connect Audio (Image credit: Vizrt)

“Audio is just as important as video in any live production. By ensuring seamless and flexible audio connectivity using the same NDI network, with streaming infrastructure also widely used for video, Viz Connect Audio guarantees professional-quality, easy to configure live productions,” says Steve Taylor, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Vizrt.

Viz Connect Audio makes it easy for users to connect analog audio sources, configure and convert them to NDI, enabling their use in a local or remote NDI ecosystem. At the same time, Viz Connect Audio allows visibility of all NDI audio sources on the NDI network.

“While TriCasters have long provided the ability to connect audio sources directly into the live production switcher, with Viz Connect Audio, the focus is firmly on enabling users to bring in analog audio sources, convert them to NDI, and connect them straight to the NDI network – strengthening the entire workflow and flexibility of the ecosystem,” says Christopher McLendon, Senior Product Manager, Vizrt.

Ideal for broadcast studios, event producers, corporate communications, educational institutions, content creators, and anyone doing a live production, Viz Connect Audio easily integrates, enabling the visibility, monitoring, and control of a production’s audio sources.

As one of the first dedicated NDI IP Audio solutions, Viz Connect Audio brings endless connectivity options, expanding unrivalled production possibilities using a range of formats.

At NAB 2025, Viz Connect Audio will be showcased in its seamless integration with Vizrt’s flagship TriCaster, the TriCaster Vizion in Booth W3031 in the West Hall of the LVCC.

Vizrt will also showcase Viz One 8, the company’s largest update to its enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) system in more than 10 years.