Utah Scientific to Feature UHD-12G 4K Switcher at NAB New York

NEW YORK–Utah Scientific, will show off its new 4K Digital Routing Switcher and a SDI-to-IP conversion product at this year’s NAB Show New York located in the Javits Convention Center, on Nov. 9-10.





Utah Scientific's new UHD-12G 4K digital routing switcher will enable distribution of 4K SDI video signals from SD data rates up to 12G in a single-link interconnect. The switcher reduces rack space and cables needed to process 4K signals, which helps lower operating expenses.



Also on display is the UTAH-400 IP Technology, an SDI-to-IP conversion product. Utah is predicting as users begin to transition to newer IP-based setups, while still maintaining current SDI workflows, technical challenges could arise. With UTAH-400 IP Technology users can create islands within current infrastructures. Given that SDI is the predominant topology, the center of these plants lies within SDI routing cores. Any transition will have to address key SDI architectures and augment an existing plant. Utah Scientific will demonstrate new ways that users can employ bidirectional IP topology to begin creating hybrid islands.



To see Utah Scientific’s latest tech, visit booth 1415.

