Utah Scientific to Feature New Router, Switcher at IBC 2017
SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific is spreading out on the floor at this year’s IBC show, taking part in the IP Showcase and having a presence in partner Axon’s booth.
400 Series 3
The IP Showcase brings together the AES, AIMS, AMWA, EBU, IAMB, MNA, SMPTE and VSF standards to allow visitors to learn about IP use for real-time media. Utah Scientific will use the space to show the latest development of its 400 Series 3 hybrid router, as well as work with 40 other vendors to demonstrate real-world IP interoperability.
At Axon’s booth, Utah Scientific will continue to feature its 400 Series 3 hybrid router and also highlight its UHD-12G digital routing switcher. The company will use the products in three demos: IP hybrid, Axon Cerebrum control and 4K UHD. The demonstrations will include a new frame controller card enabling integration of the 400 Series 3 with Axon’s Cerebrum control and conversion cards for SMPTE ST 2110 and SMPTE 2022-6/7. Utah Scientific is also planning on previewing its prototype transceiver cards for both the 400 Series 2 and 400 Series 3.
IBC 2017 runs from Sept. 15-19. Utah Scientific will be located in Axon’s booth, 10.A21.
