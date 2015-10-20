TVU Networks’ TVU One Center Stage at CCW 2015

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks will be in attendance at the Content & Communications World Expo from Nov. 11-12 in New York, and with it will be the TVU One mobile IP newsgathering transmitter. The recently launched transmitter will be joined at CCW by TVU’s TVUPack TM8200 mobile uplink backpack transmitter, as well as its MLink cellular uplink transmitter and more.

TVU One

Like other TVU products, the TVU One features Inverse StatMux Plus technology to deliver live HD-quality picture with sub-second latency. It accomplishes this through multiple transmission mediums including cellular, satellite, microwave, MIMO Mesh, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and BGAN. The IP newsgathering transmitter also includes Smart VBR technology and the TVU.264 video codec.

The TM8200 backpack transmitter combines the Inverse StatMux Plus advanced Forward Error Correction algorithm with the TVU264 H.264 encoding engine to provide maximum bandwidth in each network connection to users. The unit supports multiple 3G/4G LTE, microwave, satellite, Wi-Fi and BGAN data connections. It also comes in two alternate versions with integrated Vislink hybrid microwave and MIMO Mesh microwave.

Other TVU products set to be on display include the MLink cellular 3G/4G LTE, satellite and microwave uplink transmitter, TVU Anywhere, TVU Grid, and TVUMe.

Find out more at the TVU Network booth, number 661, at CCW 2015.