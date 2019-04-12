TV Technology Announces NAB Best of Show Awards

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2019 NAB Show today. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook (You can read the 2018 Guide here).

The winners are:

Accelerated Media Technologies (AMT) — QRV-IP (Quick Response Vehicle-IP)

Advantech Corp.— VEGA6-6304 8K Broadcast Video Encoder

Alteros — GTX-FX8 Direct-To-Fiber System

Amazon Web Services — AWS Elemental MediaConnect

BB&S Lighting — Area 48 Color Lighting Fixture

Bittree — Bittree Patch32A Dante Patchbay

Black Box — Emerald Unified KVM Platform

Blackmagic Design — ATEM Constellation 8K Switcher

Bolin Technology — 9 Series 1 Inch Sensor 4K PTZ Camera

Bridge Technologies — VB440 IP Probe with Instrument View

Brightcove —Brightcove Live

Canon USA—DIGISUPER 122

Canon USA — CJ18ex28B and CJ15ex8.5B

Cineo Lighting — LightBlade Edge Modular Lighting System

Cisco Systems — Cisco IP Fabric for Media

Clear-Com — V-Series Iris

Cobalt Digital — 9992 Compression Series

Dejero — CuePoint low latency return feed server

ENCO Systems — enTranslate - Automated Live Translation

ENENSYS Technologies vCN

Evertz — evEDGE Virtualized Processing Services

Evertz —MediaFlow

Flanders Scientific, Inc. (FSI) — XM311K 31" 4K HDR Mastering Monitor

Glensound Electronics Ltd — DIVINE AoIP PoE Powered Monitor

Grass Valley — GV STRATUS One: Turnkey Workflow

Grass Valley — Creative Grading:Redefine Camera Shading

Haivision — Secure Reliable Transport (SRT)

Harmonic — Harmonic Primary Distribution Solution

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America —SK-HD1800 Production Camera

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC— E-Compact model EC710MP-BB

IHSE USA — Draco Ultra DisplayPort for Gamers

Imagine Communications — xG GamePlan ad inventory optimizer

Interra Systems —WINNOW Classification & Compliance

intoPIX — FastTICO-XS low-latency software codec

JVC — GY-HC550 Hand-held Broadcast Camcorder

Leader Electronics — LV5900 8K Waveform Monitor

Leader Electronics — LV5600 SDI/IP Hybrid Waveform Monitor

Limelight Networks — Limelight Realtime Streaming

LiteGear — LiteMat Spectrum

LiveU — LiveU Matrix cloud video management

Lupo Srl — SuperPanel Full Color 60RGBW LED Panel

Magewell Electronic — Pro Convert - SDI/HDMI to NDI converters

Make.TV — Newsroom in the cloud - Live Video Cloud

Matrox — Matrox DSX LE5 Q25 ST 2110 NIC card

Mobile TV Group— 45 FLEX IP Mobile Production Unit

NewTek — NewTek VMC Software

NewTek — NDI 4.0

Panasonic — AW-UE150 4K/60p pan/tilt/zoom camera

Panasonic — AG-CX350 4K Handheld Camcorder

Prime Focus Technologies — AI-led Promo Assistance

Pronology — rNAS.m3 ruggedized, high performance NAS

Qligent — Vision Analytics - Churn Prevention

Rohde & Schwarz — R&S PRISMON.cloud monitoring solution

Ross Video — Carbonite Ultra UHD Production Switcher

Ross Video — Ultritouch System Control Panel

Signiant — Jet SaaS Solution

Sony Electronics — Live Element Orchestrator

Sony Electronics — Ci MediaLog

Sportzcast — ScoreHub data & graphics distribution

Tektronix — Aurora 7.0 File QC

Telemetrics — RCCP-2A Remote Camera Control Panel

Telestream — Vantage Cloud Port

Teradek — Bolt 4K wireless video

TestTree — ReFeree 3 Field Broadcast Coverage

TVLogic — IS-mini 4K Video Color Processor

TVLogic — F-7H mk2 Field Monitor

TVU Networks — TVU One 4K cellular mobile transmitter

Vela — Encompass Compliance Monitor SmartLogger

Vislink Technologies — HCAM 4K UHD Wireless Camera Solution

Wheatstone — Strata 32 Digital Audio Television Console

TV Technology is the industry’s leading magazine for broadcast and media technology news and reviews. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.