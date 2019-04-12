TV Technology Announces NAB Best of Show Awards
LAS VEGAS—TV Technology announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2019 NAB Show today. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook (You can read the 2018 Guide here).
The winners are:
Accelerated Media Technologies (AMT) — QRV-IP (Quick Response Vehicle-IP)
Advantech Corp.— VEGA6-6304 8K Broadcast Video Encoder
Alteros — GTX-FX8 Direct-To-Fiber System
Amazon Web Services — AWS Elemental MediaConnect
BB&S Lighting — Area 48 Color Lighting Fixture
Bittree — Bittree Patch32A Dante Patchbay
Black Box — Emerald Unified KVM Platform
Blackmagic Design — ATEM Constellation 8K Switcher
Bolin Technology — 9 Series 1 Inch Sensor 4K PTZ Camera
Bridge Technologies — VB440 IP Probe with Instrument View
Brightcove —Brightcove Live
Canon USA—DIGISUPER 122
Canon USA — CJ18ex28B and CJ15ex8.5B
Cineo Lighting — LightBlade Edge Modular Lighting System
Cisco Systems — Cisco IP Fabric for Media
Clear-Com — V-Series Iris
Cobalt Digital — 9992 Compression Series
Dejero — CuePoint low latency return feed server
ENCO Systems — enTranslate - Automated Live Translation
ENENSYS Technologies vCN
Evertz — evEDGE Virtualized Processing Services
Evertz —MediaFlow
Flanders Scientific, Inc. (FSI) — XM311K 31" 4K HDR Mastering Monitor
Glensound Electronics Ltd — DIVINE AoIP PoE Powered Monitor
Grass Valley — GV STRATUS One: Turnkey Workflow
Grass Valley — Creative Grading:Redefine Camera Shading
Haivision — Secure Reliable Transport (SRT)
Harmonic — Harmonic Primary Distribution Solution
Hitachi Kokusai Electric America —SK-HD1800 Production Camera
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC— E-Compact model EC710MP-BB
IHSE USA — Draco Ultra DisplayPort for Gamers
Imagine Communications — xG GamePlan ad inventory optimizer
Interra Systems —WINNOW Classification & Compliance
intoPIX — FastTICO-XS low-latency software codec
JVC — GY-HC550 Hand-held Broadcast Camcorder
Leader Electronics — LV5900 8K Waveform Monitor
Leader Electronics — LV5600 SDI/IP Hybrid Waveform Monitor
Limelight Networks — Limelight Realtime Streaming
LiteGear — LiteMat Spectrum
LiveU — LiveU Matrix cloud video management
Lupo Srl — SuperPanel Full Color 60RGBW LED Panel
Magewell Electronic — Pro Convert - SDI/HDMI to NDI converters
Make.TV — Newsroom in the cloud - Live Video Cloud
Matrox — Matrox DSX LE5 Q25 ST 2110 NIC card
Mobile TV Group— 45 FLEX IP Mobile Production Unit
NewTek — NewTek VMC Software
NewTek — NDI 4.0
Panasonic — AW-UE150 4K/60p pan/tilt/zoom camera
Panasonic — AG-CX350 4K Handheld Camcorder
Prime Focus Technologies — AI-led Promo Assistance
Pronology — rNAS.m3 ruggedized, high performance NAS
Qligent — Vision Analytics - Churn Prevention
Rohde & Schwarz — R&S PRISMON.cloud monitoring solution
Ross Video — Carbonite Ultra UHD Production Switcher
Ross Video — Ultritouch System Control Panel
Signiant — Jet SaaS Solution
Sony Electronics — Live Element Orchestrator
Sony Electronics — Ci MediaLog
Sportzcast — ScoreHub data & graphics distribution
Tektronix — Aurora 7.0 File QC
Telemetrics — RCCP-2A Remote Camera Control Panel
Telestream — Vantage Cloud Port
Teradek — Bolt 4K wireless video
TestTree — ReFeree 3 Field Broadcast Coverage
TVLogic — IS-mini 4K Video Color Processor
TVLogic — F-7H mk2 Field Monitor
TVU Networks — TVU One 4K cellular mobile transmitter
Vela — Encompass Compliance Monitor SmartLogger
Vislink Technologies — HCAM 4K UHD Wireless Camera Solution
Wheatstone — Strata 32 Digital Audio Television Console
TV Technology is the industry’s leading magazine for broadcast and media technology news and reviews. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.
